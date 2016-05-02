A great start for your day!

Kick off your busy workday with E.J. Tyler! Plenty of your favorite songs, entertainment and lifestyle news and the “survival information” you need to start your day.
Weekday mornings from 6-10am on 101.5 KGFM!
Kick off your busy workday with E.J. Tyler! Plenty of your favorite songs, entertainment and lifestyle news and the “survival information” you need to start your day.
Weekday mornings from 6-10am on 101.5 KGFM!
The KGFM Street Team is on the loose! They’re cruising Bakersfield throughout the day, and the KGFM van is loaded with great prizes! If you see them around town, stop by and register for event tickets and cool gifts. You might even be an Instant Winner!